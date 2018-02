WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A second fire on Saturday morning damaged a home in the Hampshire County town of Ware.

A Ware fire dispatcher told 22News, firefighters were called to 113 Sczygiel Rd. for a house fire just after 8:30 Saturday morning.

The fire started in the basement of the house. The dispatcher said the fire did not seem to be serious, and it was extinguished a short time later. No word yet on whether anyone was injured.