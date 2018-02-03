Job fair held at Hospice of Franklin County to increase staff for care of the elderly

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hospice of Franklin County held a job fair on Saturday to recruit a number of compassionate people, to provide home care for the men and women who have only a short time to live.

There’s been an increase in the number of older people who prefer to spend their last days at home with family and a hospice caregiver.

Jennifer Moser, a quality coordinator for Hospice of Franklin County spoke with 22News about the care services, “We honor veterans, it’s a collaboration between the VA and the national hospice organization and we do provide specialized care for a veteran. We have a veterans volunteer program.”

As Hospice of Franklin County goes all out to recruit volunteers, they’re looking for people to provide companionship and understanding, to men and women facing the end of their lives.