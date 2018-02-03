Have you your ordered wings yet for the big game? It’s not too late!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News visited Nathan Bill’s bar and grill in Springfield Saturday night.

It’s one of many restaurants that will be serving wings on the day of the big game.

The restaurant is already in the process of preparing more than hundreds of to go orders for Sunday’s game.

“It’s everybody’s go to that’s their default,” manager Joe Sullivan told 22News he’s been receiving orders for this Sunday night for the last two weeks. “We have a lot of good finger foods and specials, but everybody defaults for the wings, you associate football with wings, we order at least 5 times as more wings in house for tomorrow to get ready for the rush.”

If you haven’t ordered wings yet, it’s not too late!

Nathan Bill’s will still be doing pick up orders up until kickoff.

Sullivan told 22News it’s best if customers call well ahead of time to make sure your wings are hot and ready for the big game.