Fans leaving for Minneapolis for the Super Bowl

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WWLP) – Many Springfield area football fans flew to Minneapolis Saturday for the Super Bowl.

Bradley International Airport was a busy place Saturday morning. Many fliers were taking flights to Minneapolis to watch Super Bowl LII, and there weren’t just Patriots fans hopping on board the planes.

Kevin of Canton CT told 22News, “Just the simple fact that I’m up at this hour going out the door, it probably wont hit me until I’m on the plane. its a little surreal like wow I’M going to be sitting in that stadium in a day and a half.”

Two women from Agawam also left Saturday morning to Minneapolis. Barbara and Liesl Bard won tickets to superbowl LII at the Today Show on Friday. Their entire trip is being paid for, that includes hotel, airfare, and the two tickets. “Its a good feeling, it really is we are just so grateful to the today show. We’re so excited” said Barbara and Liesl.

You’ll be able to watch the Patriots take on the Eagles in Superbowl LII Sunday night right here on 22News.