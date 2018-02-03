Fans getting ready for the Super Bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Super Bowl is all about football, the half time show and inviting friends over for food.

“We’re going to go thru a lot of pizzas. Our 30 inch grinders.” That was Springfield’s Big Y Assistant Store Director Brian Coelho telling 22News some popular game day snacks

With Super Bowl 52 less than 24 hours away, footballs fans are gearing up.

“Seeing how the Patriots are in the Superbowl, its certainly going to be a lot busier than it normally. So, we definitely have some more people staffed and ready to take care of our customers,” said Coelho.

And Patriots fans will be ready to see their hometown team take on the Philadelphia eagles. For those who couldn’t afford to go to Minnesota, the best seat is in your home.

Its a big party weekend fans stocked up on chips, pizza, sodas and wings!!! Wings are the most popular food item, among football fans, and you can add guacamole to that list too.

Over 105-million avocados are consumed everyday, on Superbowl, making it the biggest avocado day of the year, and if you’re trying to avoid the lines, according to Big Y, you might want to consider going in the morning, like we did.

The busiest times are Saturday night and game day, and if you still need to order food, Big Y told 22News you can order all the way up to game time.

Don’t forget, you can watch Super Bowl 52, right here on 22News, game time 6:30.