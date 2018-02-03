Fire in Chicopee closes section of East Street next day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of East Street in Chicopee was closed for most of the day Saturday because of that devastating fire that began late Friday afternoon at a furniture company.
22News cameras were rolling as the fire ripped through the T & L Pre-owned Furniture and Antique company.
And because the building was filled with furniture, it only added fuel to the fire and took hours to put out.
A fire department dispatcher told 22News, the owner of the furniture company was inside when the fire started, but fortunately he was able to get out safe.
No one was injured.