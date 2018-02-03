Chicopee St. Patrick’s Parade Committee holds annual President’s Dinner

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday night, the Chicopee St. Patrick’s Parade Committee held their annual President’s Dinner at the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive.

The committee honored Edward Kenfield.

For years, Kenfield was the one behind the wheel of the truck that pulled Chicopee’s float.

Now, as the committee President, he will lead the Chicopee marching contingent on foot on parade day.

Kenfield joined the parade committee 13 years ago and took on several responsibilities. He told 22News he’s honored. “It means a lot. I worked hard. 13 years doing this and I’ve been on the float all those 13. We build some award winning floats and we do it for the colleens.

In addition to his parade committee responsibilities, Kenfield is a volunteer at the V-A Medical Center in Northampton.