Chainsaws, John Deere mowers, blinds recalled due to injury risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – More than 48,000 chainsaws are being recalled. The recall involves Greenworks, Kobalt and Snapper brands cordless electric chainsaws.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the product’s chain brake guard can fail and allow the chainsaw to continue operating, posing an injury hazard to users.

No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The recalled chainsaws were sold at retailers including Lowe’s and Amazon.com from Jan. 2015 through Oct. 2017 for between $170 and $300.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chainsaws. Hongkong Sun Rise Trading is offering free repairs.

The company can be reached online and at 888-266-7096 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Friday through Sunday.

Hunter Douglas is recalling Luminette privacy sheer blinds due to a strangulation hazard.

The company said it has received 11 reports of broken or cracked cord restraints. No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

The recalled product was also sold under these brands and names:

Allen + Roth Vertical Sheers

Alta Shadings

Budget Blinds Enlightened Style Shadings

Comfortex Vertical Sheer Shadings

Luxaflex

MyBlinds Shadings

Smith & Noble

Vertical Sheer Shadings by Turnils, Unique Wholesale, United Supply, Century, Oxford House, or Matisse

Vista Shadings

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sheer blinds and contact Hunter Douglas for a free repair kit. The company can be reached online and at 800-997-2389 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

John Deere is recalling 3,700 riding mowers because the mower’s blades can continue to rotate under power when the operator leaves the seat.

The recall includes models Z335M, Z345M, Z345R, Z355R and Z375R residential ZTrak mowers.

No injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

John Deere is also recalling 600 2025R compact utility tractors because the brakes can fail.

Affected products have a serial number between 1LV2025R×HJ100101 – 101005, according to the CPSC.

Consumers should stop using both products and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair.

The company can be reached online and 800-537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

Source: CPSC

