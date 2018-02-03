Business destroyed by fire in Granville

GRANVILLE, MA (WWLP) – 22News is covering breaking news in Granville, where firefighters are working to put out a fire in a commercial building.

Several Massachusetts and Connecticut fire departments are helping the Granville Fire Department put out the rest of the fire.

Granville Fire Captain Joshua Rutola told 22News they were called to the fire at 407 Granby Road a little before 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Captain Rutola said the building housed a business that was filled with wood-working equipment.

Capt Rutola said the building collapsed in on itself and they will have to tear the the building completely apart to make sure the fire is completely out. He said they are still trying to determine how this fire started.

No one was injured in the fire.