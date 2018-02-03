Anger Boils Over In Nassar Hearing

(NBC News) A father’s rage boiled over in a Michigan courtroom Friday during a sentencing hearing for former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Randall Margraves’ two daughters had just described the abuse they say they suffered at Nassar’s hands when Margraves made an unusual request for time alone with the former doctor.

When the judge denied that request, Margraves charged toward Nassar.

Guards rushed Nassar out of the courtroom, restrained Margraves and took him out in handcuffs.

Nassar spent years as a trainer for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. This is his second sentencing hearing after Nassar pleaded guilty to numerous counts of improper sexual contact with the young girls in his care.

The judge denied a contempt of court charge against Margraves, who apologized to the court.

