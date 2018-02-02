Who will win Super Bowl LII? Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri make their predictions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri aren’t seeing eye to eye on their Super Bowl predictions.

The voice-activated devices can answer questions about the weather and even who they think will win the big game.

Alexa has gone with the Eagles to win it all, but updated her response this week to say the Patriots are favored to win.

Siri doesn’t go so far as to pick a winner, but says the Patriots are favored to win by five points.

David Johnson, a Westfield man says the devices probably do their research.

“It’s a computer program, and the probability could be precise considering it gets all it’s information from statistics and all,” Johnson told 22News.

Patriots fans don’t need to worry too much, Alexa incorrectly predicted a Falcons win in the last Super Bowl.