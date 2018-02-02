West Springfield looking to identify guitar theft suspect

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are looking to identify a woman accused of stealing a guitar worth hundreds of dollars.

According to a post on the West Springfield Police Department Facebook page, the woman seen in the surveillance photos above is suspected of stealing a $500 guitar from the Riverdale Shops on January 23 around 6:00 p.m.

West Springfield police say the woman may have left on a PVTA bus. If you recognize her or have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. Callers can remain anonymous.