UMass wants students to enjoy Super Bowl LII responsibly

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass is reminding students to celebrate Super Bowl 52, responsibly, regardless of who wins.

UMASS hired a nationally-known law enforcement expert three years ago, after students caused chaos by celebrating Blarney Blowout.

“These restrictions have really worked for us in recent years,” said UMass spokesman Ed Blaguszewski.



UMass is ready for Super Bowl 52 and the celebrations that may follow.



“Don’t climb poles or like, don’t break anything,” said Eric Berardi, a UMass freshman. “I heard things were broken last year. So, just don’t do any of that.”



Since the chaos of the 2014 Blarney Blowout, UMASS has implemented new policies and procedures, recommended by former Boston Police Commissioner Edward Davis.



“Provide a framework so that students can celebrate responsibly and not allow outside guests or students walking across campus to become part of a large crowd,” said Blaguszewski.

Last year after the Patriots won their fifth championship, a mob of 3000 students celebrated the victory, but things got a little crazy. Two windows were broken and two students were hurt.

That’s exactly what UMASS is trying to avoid.



UMASS is holding several “sanctioned” viewing parties; one at the student union and others in designated residence-hall lounges.



Students can sign in up to four guests, but those guests must live in the same residential area. As of Thursday night, no outside guests are allowed.