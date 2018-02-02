Two Agawam Patriots fans won tickets to Super Bowl on TODAY Show

NEW YORK (WWLP) – Two lucky women from western Massachusetts won tickets to the Super Bowl on the TODAY Show Friday morning!

Hoda Kotb walked over to a sea of New England Patriots fans outside Studio 1A and asked, “where are Barbara and Leisl?” She was called over by two women who said they were from Agawam, Massachusetts, as they jumped around.

“Okay, now I have a question,” Kotb said. “I know you love the Pats, and you also love the halftime reporter. They’ve been trying to get tickets to Justin’s concerts, and they haven’t been able to. Ladies! Do you want to go to the Super Bowl on Sunday??”

The two let out a collective “Yessss!” as Kotb handed over two tickets to the big game. The mother-daughter duo will be leaving for Minnesota on Saturday.

22News spoke to Barbara and Leisl Bard over Facetime after the excitement set in. The diehard Patriots fans said when they got to the Today Show Friday morning, they had no idea they’d be leaving with two tickets to Super Bowl 52.

“We were both freezing and didn’t know how much more we could take we were there for two hours, our toes and our finger were numb,” Leisl said. “And I was like, ‘mom what if they give us Super Bowl tickets?’ and she was like no, but were were both joking about it just to make ourselves feel better that we’re standing there for two hours!”

“They had just given tickets to the Eagles girls, and we were like… ‘ahh!'” And they panned back over to us, and we’re just screaming, and all of a sudden Hoda goes, where’s Barbara and Leisl? And I just lost it, I completely blacked out. I’ve seen so many videos of our faces, I’m in awe.”

Barbara and Leisl have packed their bags for an adventure of a lifetime. As for who’s going to come out on top.. well.. there’s no question in their minds.

If you’re wondering how much it costs to go to this year’s Super Bowl, the cheapest price of a Super Bowl ticket was just $5,000, and this would put you in the upper end-zone area of the stadium. For airfare, the average round-trip from any U.S. city to Minneapolis is $283.

You can watch the Patriots take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LII at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on 22News.

WEB EXTRA:

22News Reporter Tamara Sacharczyk talks to Barbara and Leisl, who are still in New York, about their new Super Bowl plans.