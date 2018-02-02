Three NASCAR tracks put down Super Bowl wager

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – New Hampshire Motor Speedway along with Pocono Raceway and Dover International Speedway announced a Super Bowl wager heading into the game this Sunday when the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

If the Patriots win their sixth Super Bowl title, Dover International Speedway will buy New Hampshire Motor Speedway a Blue Crab Lunch, provides one four-pack of tickets and an RV spot for a fan from NHMS to see a race at Dover International Speedway.

Pocono Raceway will provide one four-pack of tickets and an RV spot for an NHMS fan to see a race at Pocono and post photos and videos of Tricky (Pocono’s Mascot) wearing a Patriots jersey in victory lane to congratulate the team.

If the Eagles win on Sunday, New Hampshire Motor Speedway provides Dover International Speedway with a Lobster Roll Lunch. They will also provide one four-pack of tickets and RV spot for a Dover International Speedway fan to see a race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway provides Pocono with one four-pack of tickets and one RV Spot for a fan to see a race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. They will also have to post photos and videos of Milo (NHMS Mascot) wearing an Eagles jersey to congratulate the winning race team in victory lane.

NASCAR will be back at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this summer with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, July 22 with the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR K&N Pro Series and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Saturday July 21.