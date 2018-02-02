Steel Sportsman Series meeting to be held this weekend

CLAREMONT, NH (WWLP) – There will be a meeting this Saturday for the Steel Sportsman Series held this Saturday in Claremont, NH. Granite State Pro Stock Series President Mike Parks told 22News he was very surprised about the interest for this.

“I would’ve never dreamed it in a million years. This is something Nathan Kelly has a passion for and I do as well. We kind of just threw a bunch of ideas around over one or two nights and we probably said just post something on Facebook and you know see what the interest is and my god it just blew up,” Parks said.

Nathan Kelly told 22News that he knows that this can be a fun competitive series with a look from the good old days along with the suspension, geometry, and aero to match.

“These guys will have to manhandle these cars like they did 30 years ago,” said Kelly.

The first thing they want to make people understand is this is not a street stock division. These cars would be full fledged tubed framed old style Pro Stocks that would be old school with steel bodies. Parks told 22News it would be something of the old (NASCAR) Busch North days.

This series is in before the baby stages. There has to be eight to ten people on board 100 percent with the same vision as to what they have. It is definitely possible that this series might happen but it’s baby steps because it’s a lot of work and time wise there is so many hours in the day.

“We have to have people on board with the exact same vision as what both Nathan (Kelly) and I envision as what we want to do with this. If it gets off the ground, hopefully we can get on the track for maybe one race this fall and lay some ground work and see where it goes from there.”

If this series does get off the ground, it will not be a full fledge series. If it works, the plan would be six to seven races a year.

“Our vision is kind of what NEMA does with the NEMA Lites. They have the lites come as a support division to help with the midgets show. Kind of same idea. Kind of something that at certain events that we can bring the Sportsman Series along with us (Granite State Pro Stock Series) that can help the promoter to have a better show to help them bring some more revenue in. To help support the whole day,” Parks said.

The meeting will begin at 1 p.m.