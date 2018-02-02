Springfield Diocese recommends “common sense practices” to keep churchgoers flu free

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The flu is widespread and being reported in every state and now the potentially deadly virus is changing some church practices.

Springfield Diocese spokesman Mark Dupont told 22News that the Catholic church is implementing “common sense practices” to keep parishioners healthy.

Instead of drinking wine from a chalice, only bread is being offered. And the sign of peace is now a wave instead of a handshake.

“That doesn’t need to be a handshake,” Dupont explained. “And many pastors just to say to people, ‘if your neighbor waves to you, wave back.’ There’s nothing wrong with that.”

Dupont told 22News these common sense practices will help keep everyone healthier.

He also recommends parishioners stay home if they’re feeling sick.