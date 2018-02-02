Snowfall totals around western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Here is a list of snowfall reports sent to 22News through our Report It feature. How much snow do you have? Let us know by e-mailing us at reportit@wwlp.com! TIP: Make sure when you measure snow, you do so away from buildings and in areas that aren’t exposed to the wind. When you find a good spot, get your ruler and measure a few times and take the average of those measurements.
- Belchertown: 4″
- Chicopee: .5″
- East Longmeadow: 1.4″
- Granby: 2.6″
- Huntington: .5″
- Monson: 3″
- Montgomery: 2″
- New Marlborough: 3″
- Palmer: 3″
- Peru: 3″
- Sandisfield: 4.8″
- South Hadley: 1.5″
- Wales: 5″
- Ware: 4″
- Williamsburg: 2.8″
- Worthington: 3.3″