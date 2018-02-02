Snowfall totals around western Massachusetts

Photo by 22News viewer Laurie W.

(WWLP) – Here is a list of snowfall reports sent to 22News through our Report It feature. How much snow do you have? Let us know by e-mailing us at reportit@wwlp.com!  TIP: Make sure when you measure snow, you do so away from buildings and in areas that aren’t exposed to the wind. When you find a good spot, get your ruler and measure a few times and take the average of those measurements.

  • Belchertown: 4″
  • Chicopee: .5″
  • East Longmeadow: 1.4″
  • Granby: 2.6″
  • Huntington: .5″
  • Monson: 3″
  • Montgomery: 2″
  • New Marlborough: 3″
  • Palmer: 3″
  • Peru: 3″
  • Sandisfield: 4.8″
  • South Hadley: 1.5″
  • Wales: 5″
  • Ware: 4″
  • Williamsburg: 2.8″
  • Worthington: 3.3″

 