Smith College celebrates Black History month with civil rights pioneer

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – To celebrate Black History Month, Smith College is welcoming a civil rights pioneer to their campus Friday evening.

Ruby Bridges is historical and Smith College is celebrating Black History Month with her.

Bridges was only 6-years-old, when she became the first black student to attend a segregated school in Louisiana.



Her story was so groundbreaking, Norman Rockwell depicted her struggle and advancement, is his famous civil rights painting.



“It had a lot of significance and it survived a few of the uprising, that you’ve seen in the United States,” said Wray Gunn of Sheffield.

That was uncle of the little girl Rockwell used to depict Bridges in his 1964 painting “The Problem We All Live With.”



It shows a young Bridges being escorted by federal marshals, before being greeted by an angry mob.



It was held at Greene Hall.