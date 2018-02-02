Residents stocking up on Super Bowl party foods ahead of big game

(WWLP) – Super Bowl party hosts are crowding the grocery stores to make sure their guests don’t go hungry the night of the big game.

Eric Carabine of East Longmeadow told 22News he budgeted $150 to spend at Big Y in Springfield to make certain his 10 Super Bowl party guests will be well-fed.

“We’re going to have our wings, we’ll have our guacamole, dip, some steaks from the meat department, and maybe have some pizza as well,” Carabine said.

The East Longmeadow resident figures he’ll need at least 75 chicken wings for his guests. Super Bowl party menus have evolved over the years.

“Wings and tenders are huge now,” Big Y Store Director Sam Chevalier said. “You couldn’t give wings away years ago. Now everyone wants them.”

And Friday isn’t even the real pre-Super Bowl party rush. Last minute party hosts will be lining up at the grocery stores starting Saturday morning, 36 to 34 hours before the Patriots play for their sixth NFL championship.