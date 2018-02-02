Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, predicts 6 more weeks of winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow during the 132nd Groundhog Day celebration Friday as thousands braved chilly temperatures in Punxsutawney at Gobbler’s Knob.

Groundhog Day is celebrated every year on Feb. 2.

During the year when Phil isn’t predicting the weather, he lives in a burrow in the Punxsutawney Library with his wife Phyllis. However, he spends about a third of the year traveling. Phil makes about two appearances a week, but that increases as Groundhog Day gets closer.

“What he’s doing now is what he usually does when he travels, which is sleeps. He’s well taken care of, believe me,” Inner Circle co-handler John Griffiths said.

Most of his appearances are in Pennsylvania, but he has traveled around the country for March Madness and the Puppy Bowl.

@nickbannin has an arch enemy this morning.. and his name is Punxsutawney Phil😂 pic.twitter.com/n0pXzZncPb — Tamara Sacharczyk (@TamaraSach) February 2, 2018