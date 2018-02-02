Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It sure looked and felt like winter on Friday with newly fallen snow and gusty winds.

February 2nd is Groundhog day, the day that Punxsutawney Phil comes out of his burrow in Gobblers Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania and we find out if winter will continue.

And Phil saw his shadow, signifying six more weeks of winter to go. Of course Phil’s prediction is not an official forecast.

“I like the movie by Bill Murray as far as the day itself goes nah, it’s winter in New England it’s cold it snows it’s the change of seasons that makes living around here so nice, ” said Dylan Mawdsley of Holyoke.

“I don’t think it makes a difference the weather is not going to change it’s going to be the same way either way. I’m excited for it because I snow board so that’s going to be good but it’s bad for business because I’m a real estate agent and a lot of people don’t like to post their house when it’s snowy out,” said Jacob Welch of Springfield.

Groundhog Day began as a German Pennsylvania custom in the 18th and 19 centuries but has its origins in ancient Europe.

People supposedly watched hedgehogs or badgers to see if they saw their shadows on Candlemas Day, celebrated each February 2nd. Punxsatawney held its first Groundhog Day on February 2, 1887.

Punxitawney Phil’s accuracy rate is around 39 percent.