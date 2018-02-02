Prison Birth Project celebrates closing of organization in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The days are numbered for a local organization that’s been fighting for the rights of pregnant women and new moms who are incarcerated.

The Prison Birth Project held a closing celebration in Holyoke Friday night.

One of the organizations biggest accomplishments was to push for legislation that ended the shackling of women in labor.

Kenzie Johnson was inspired to fight.

“I was four months pregnant when I got incarcerated, I was shackled and handcuffed when I went into labor and delivered my son,” Johnson told 22News. “So that’s what made me push on the anti shackling because I didn’t want to see other women go through what I went through.”

Members involved in PBP plan to continue this work even though the organization has come to an end.