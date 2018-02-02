Patriots TE Gronkowski cleared from concussion protocol

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WPRI) — A collective sigh of relief was breathed around New England on Thursday as it was learned that Patriots All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski can suit up for Sunday’s showdown with the Eagles.

The NFL announced that Gronkowski has been cleared from the league’s concussion protocol, which he’s been in since taking a helmet-to-helmet shot from Jaguars safety Barry Church in the AFC title game.

Gronk and his teammates have one more practice scheduled on Friday ahead of the big game.

