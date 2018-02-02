Patriots fans continue to show pride ahead of the big game

BOSTON (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are preparing to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis this weekend, but there’s no shortage of Patriots fans showing their pride in Boston.

They’re hopeful the home team will bring back the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Dozens of Bostonians donned red, white and blue patriots hats in and around the Boston Common. Many that 22News spoke with are ready to watch the game with family and friends this weekend, but Melvyn Valentine has different plans.

“All my friends always want me to come over and cook for them, but I never end up watching the game because I’m too busy in the kitchen cooking,” Melvyn said. “I’m staying home to watch the game.”

Some fans told 22News they think the game will be close, but Tom Brady will help the Patriots take home the title.

You can watch the game starting at 6:30 p.m. this Sunday on 22News.