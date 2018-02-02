Part of East Street in Chicopee closed as crews respond to house fire

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of East Street is blocked off as fire crews work to put out a fire Friday evening.

Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department told 22News firefighters responded to a structure fire at 105 East Street around 4:30 p.m.

Wilk said Chicopee officers are at the location assisting with blocking the roadway.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to seek an alternative route so the fire crew can work to put out the fire.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.