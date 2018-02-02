Northampton ice cream shop releases flavor for adventurous taste buds

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Herrell’s Ice Cream in Northampton has mastered a new flavor, and it might not be what you’d expect…sour pickles & cream!

Judy Herrell, owner of the ice cream shop, said in a release sent to 22News that it might not be for everyone, but it is unique.

“[It] Really challenged all of my knowledge of ice cream making, but it sure was fun,” Herrell said.

Herrell said the ice cream has a full, salty-sour pickle flavor. It’s made with real pickled cucumbers and pickle spices.

Herrell’s Ice Cream makes all their 370 flavors at their Old South Street shop and uses all local ingredients.

Related: