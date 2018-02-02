New program available for homeowners to reduce energy consumption

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking to save money on your energy bill, there’s a new program you might want to sign up for.

It’s called the Home Energy Market Value Performance Pilot Program and offers incentives and rebates for energy upgrades you make to your home to reduce your annual energy consumption.

It’s funded by the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources and homes with up to four units are eligible to participate in the program.

“We would come out and do an energy audit,” Allison Neal of the Energy Store explained. “We start with modeling the house. We need to tell how the house is using energy and once we figure that out we come up with a plan to reduce the energy usage for that home.”

The Energy Store is one of eight contractors participating in the program. Homeowners in cities and towns with municipal utilities like Holyoke, Chicopee, South Hadley and Westfield that are not usually offered incentives and rebates are able to take advantage of the program.

The program will run until November 2019 or until the funding is spent.

To find out how you can sign up for the program you can log onto the Energy Store’s website.