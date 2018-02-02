Nearly 1,400 pounds of Whip City Jerky recalled

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 1,400 pounds of Whip City Jerky has been recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The Westfield-based company’s jerky is being recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The USDA says the products contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the label.

The recalled items were produced between December 31 to January 31.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY BBQ BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020918, 022318, 030218, 030918, 031618 and 032318.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY BLACK PEPPERED CURRY BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021218, 021918, 022618, 030518, 031218 and 031918.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY CAJUN BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021118, 021818, 022518, 030418, 031118 and 031818.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY HAWAIIAN BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021118, 021818, 022518, 030418, 031118 and 031818.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY HOT ORIGINAL BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020918, 022318, 030218, 030918, 031618 and 032318.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY JALEPENO BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021118, 021818, 022518, 030418, 031118 and 031818.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY LEMON PEPPER BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021018, 022418, 030318, 031018 and 031718.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY MAPLE BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020818, 021518, 022218, 030118, 030818, 031518 and 032218.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY MESQUITE BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021018, 022418, 030318, 031018, 031718 and 032418.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY ORIGINAL BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020818 through 032418.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY PLAIN BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020818, 030118, 030818, 031518 and 032218.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY RAGIN BUFFALO BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 020918, 022318, 030218, 030918, 031618 and 032318.

2.8-oz. packages containing “WHIPCITY JERKY REDHOT RUDOLPH BEEF JERKY,” with BEST WHEN USED BY dates of 021018, 022418, 030318, 031018 and 031718.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 00948M” inside the USDA mark of inspection.