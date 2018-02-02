National Wear Red Day: American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is your chance to support the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women campaign. It’s “National Wear Red Day!”

The movement aims to end heart disease and stroke in women. Every year, more than 400,000 women die from heart disease. It’s the number one killer of both men and women, but the warning signs can be different for women.

On February 2nd, we #WearRedAndGive for the ones we love the most. Join the @GoRedForWomen sisterhood and together we can beat heart disease and stroke. https://t.co/6LXEQymYqv pic.twitter.com/dLd54piF6T — GoRedForWomen (@GoRedForWomen) February 2, 2018

The AHA’s Go Red For Women campaign hopes to increase women’s awareness and help fund research to discover more knowledge about cardiovascular health.