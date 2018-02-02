Man found dead in Sunderland after ‘apparent single-car crash’

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man believed to have been the same man reported missing by Deerfield police Thursday has been found dead in Sunderland.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey, the man died in an apparent single-car crash on Reservation Road. He was found by a passerby Friday morning.

Local and state police are still looking into what led up to the man’s death. Carey said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to confirm the identity of the man.