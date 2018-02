NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Family and friends are mourning the loss of a man whose business was a fixture in Downtown Northampton for decades.



Bill Brough Jewelers was a staple on Main Street from 1978 until 2014, when illness forced Brough to close his store.

Brough was a gemologist who designed custom jewelry for more than 35 years.

His family is hosting a celebration of life Saturday at the Summit View on Northampton Street in Holyoke, from noon to 4 p.m.