Local company renews sponsor with NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour team

TURNERS FALLS, Mass (WWLP) – Mayhew Tools out of Turners Falls announced on Monday that they will be sponsoring defending NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Doug Coby for the 2018 season.

“They have been a pleasure to work with since day one,” driver Doug Coby said of Mayhew Tools in a news release. “Their company attitude really fits well with our team and a lot of people they bring to the races have become like team members for us.”

“Doug (Coby) has a winning program, so that’s someone we would like to be associated with,” John Lawless, the President of Mayhew Tools said in a news release. “We make high quality hand tools for professionals, so this connection allows us to help get the word out about our company.”

Coby out of Milford, CT has won the last five out of six championships on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour including the last four in a row. Coby had a rough start to the 2017 season. He made the turnaround last August beginning with a second place finish at Stafford, Thompson, and Bristol. He picked up his first win of 2017 at Seekonk Speedway.

Coby would continue on to clinch his fifth NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship last October at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park with a fifth place finish. He took down the championship by six points. Coby has made 204 starts in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and has won 23 races.

The Mayhew Tools employees have gotten to visit with Doug Coby at some of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races.

“It’s been really fun because they are new to racing in a sense, and it’s really fun to be able to introduce them to the modifieds,” Coby said in a news release.

“We are making them modified fans first. They are seeing the power behind the NASCAR tour. It’s really cool to be able to take a hometown type company like Mayhew and pair them into a hometown type series like this one.”

The Turners Falls company began their sponsorship in NASCAR on the Whelen Modified Tour back in 2016 with Jimmy Blewett out of New Jersey. In 2017, they started to sponsor Doug Coby.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will kickoff their 2018 season at Myrtle Beach Speedway on Saturday, March 17.