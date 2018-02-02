Legislative breakfast held for supporters of local libraries

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Library supporters from Hampden and Hampshire counties attended the annual legislative breakfast in Chicopee on Friday.

State Senators Jim Welch and Eric Lesser attended the breakfast at the Chicopee Comprehensive High School library.

One of the topics discussed at the breakfast was funding for local libraries.

Senator Welch told 22News why we need to maintain our libraries.

“Libraries are so important to our communities,” Sen. Welch said. “Not only libraries like this that are in some of our great high schools all across the region, but all our community libraries that do such great work and provide such great information for all of our citizens here in the Commonwealth and especially right here in western Massachusetts.”

Local representatives also talked about the impact the state budget will have on public schools and academics.