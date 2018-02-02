Lawmaker wants to establish Boston Cream Pie Cupcake as official state cupcake

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts has dozens of official symbols: the state bird, flower, and even dessert, which is the Boston Cream Pie. But lawmakers are considering a bill that would add an official cupcake to that list.

Springfield State Representative Angelo Puppolo is calling on the state to establish a new symbol: “the Official Cupcake of the Commonwealth.”

He is sponsoring a bill that would designate the Boston Cream Pie Cupcake as the state’s official cupcake.

Governor Charlie Baker has used the Boston Cream Pie Cupcakes from Koffee Kup Bakery in Springfield to bet with other governors on sporting events such as the Super Bowl.

“They’ve gained popularity with all the TV shows,” Puppolo said. “They’ve gained popularity with the bite sized, you know, delicacies and how delicious they are. So, I think, you know, certainly it’d be a great thing for our area out in western Mass and certainly a great thing for the Commonwealth.”

The Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight is currently reviewing the bill.