It’s that time of year! 96th annual Greenfield Winter Carnival has begun

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Ice carvings lined Main Street for the start of Greenfield’s annual Winter Carnival.

This year’s theme: “6 more weeks of fun,” in honor of Groundhog day.

“We have something for everyone, indoors, outdoors,” said Christy Moore, Director of the Greenfield Recreation Department. “It’s just an opportunity for the community to come together and have fun and embrace the cold weather.”

Friday’s main event of the Winter Carnival was ice sculpting. Ice sculpture artists from around New England participated in this year’s contest. An artist from Athol has been competing in the event for several years.

“It’s a lot of fun carving ice and a big part of it is just getting the public interaction with it when they see something,” said Mark Bosworth of Athol.

There’s a ballot box on the town common where residents can vote for their favorite ice sculpture.

Here’s a sneak peak at what some of the ice carvings look like so far:

