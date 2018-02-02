Hundreds attend grand opening of first citywide senior center in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was standing room only for the opening of Springfield’s first citywide senior center, and to salute the man in whose honor it was built.

Many hundreds attended the grand opening of the Raymond Jordan Senior Center at Blunt Park Friday.



Jordan was with his wife.

Congressman Richard Neal said the $12.8 million senior center is the finest in New England. Jordan shared his delight with 22News.



“Euphoria, I’m elated, I can’t believe it is here, it’s Groundhog Day, we named the senior center after Raymond Jordan, this is our day,” said Jordan.



Jordan told 22News that he intends to be a frequent visitor to the senior center that now bears his name.