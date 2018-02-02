Heavy, wet snow could make for difficult commute

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow that fell in western Massachusetts overnight is heavy and wet, making for good snowballs, but not easy shoveling.

Most of western Massachusetts is waking up to at least a coating of snow, with a couple inches falling in some areas. The quality of the snow has made many roads rather slushy, and it could be a slow drive, particularly on secondary roadways.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin says that temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day, so all of the snow that melted could turn to ice as the day goes on.

It may be a good idea to take an umbrella along with you as you head out the door Friday morning, in addition to your hats and gloves, to shield you from the cold, wet snow.