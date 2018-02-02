Football fans will face frigid cold in Minneapolis

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s was pretty cold out when we started Friday here in western Massachusetts, but Patriots fans will need to really bundle up if they’re flying out to Minneapolis for the Super Bowl this weekend.

It has been brutally cold in Minneapolis lately and it looks like it’s going to stay that way right through the weekend.

It was below zero this morning in Minneapolis, and high temperatures only got up into the single digits there this afternoon. The wind chill there has been making it feel like it’s 15 to 25 degrees below zero at times.

They’re also expected to get some snow Saturday.

Dylan Mawdsley said the frigid temperatures wouldn’t stop him, if he had a chance to go to the Super Bowl. “Of course going to the Super Bowl would be a great experience, love to be there, and the cold doesn’t really bother me either so it would be a cool thing to do.”

On Super Bowl Sunday, it is expected to be mostly sunny in Minneapolis, but very cold with highs only in the single digits. Fortunately, for the players and fans, the Super Bowl is being played inside U.S. Bank Stadium.