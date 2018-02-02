Eagles fan flying to Super Bowl for his father

CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Philadelphia Eagles fan from Lackawanna County is heading to the Super Bowl, but the reason why he’s going to the big game is what makes this story so special.

Phil DeSarno said his dad Pasquale is the inspiration behind his midnight green man cave in Clarks Summit.

The last conversation Phil had with his father came after Philly lost a playoff game to the New Orleans Saints four years ago.

Pasquale was laid to rest wearing an Eagles sweatshirt, and it was at the funeral that Phil made one last promise to his dad.

“I’ll never forget before the casket closed for the last time, I closed my eyes and I swore to myself that if they go to the Super Bowl, I’m going!” said DeSarno.

Phil kept his word and he’s heading to Minnesota this weekend. If the Eagles pull off a win, Phil plans to bring back a souvenir for his father’s grave.