Northwestern DA’s office looking into “unattended death” in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office is investigating “an unattended death” at a Clinton Street home on Friday.

Northwestern DA’s spokeswoman Mary Carey sent 22News a statement that reads:

“An unattended death inside a Clinton Street residence in Ware is under investigation by Ware Police and the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.”

Carey added that the official cause of death is still under investigation.

There is no mention of a suspected cause of death or even the gender of the victim.

Carey explained that more information about the “unattended death” will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Clinton Street is a side street off West Main Street, which is route 9. It is just outside Ware’s downtown district.

