It’s time to get into the big game spirit with some delicious cupcakes! Jennifer Remillard with Sassy Mama’s Delectable Cupcakes showed us how to make a chocolate whiskey football themed treat!
Chocolate Whiskey Cupcakes (Yields Approx. 24 Cupcakes)
INGREDIENTS:
Cupcakes:
- 2 C (10.62 oz) all-purpose flour
- ½ C unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 TSP baking powder
- ¼ TSP salt
- 12 TBSP (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, softened
- 1 ½ C granulated sugar
- 2 large brown eggs
- 2 TBSP your favorite whiskey
- 1 TSP vanilla extract
- 1 ¼ C whole milk
Frosting:
- For Chocolate Frosting:
- 2 C unsalted butter
- 4-5 C confectioners’ sugar, sifted
- 1-2 C unsweetened cocoa powder
- ¼ C your favorite whiskey
- ¼ C whole milk
- For Vanilla Frosting (to decorate lines on footballs)
- 1 C unsalted butter
- 4 C confectioners’ sugar, sifted
- 2 TSP vanilla
- 2-4 TSP whole milk
- Pinch of sea salt