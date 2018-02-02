Chocolate Whiskey Cupcakes

It’s time to get into the big game spirit with some delicious cupcakes! Jennifer Remillard with Sassy Mama’s Delectable Cupcakes showed us how to make a chocolate whiskey football themed treat!

Chocolate Whiskey Cupcakes (Yields Approx. 24 Cupcakes)

INGREDIENTS:

Cupcakes:

  • 2 C (10.62 oz) all-purpose flour
  • ½ C unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 TSP baking powder
  • ¼ TSP salt
  • 12 TBSP (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 ½ C granulated sugar
  • 2 large brown eggs
  • 2 TBSP your favorite whiskey
  • 1 TSP vanilla extract
  • 1 ¼ C whole milk

Frosting:

  • For Chocolate Frosting:
  • 2 C unsalted butter
  • 4-5 C confectioners’ sugar, sifted
  • 1-2 C unsweetened cocoa powder
  • ¼ C your favorite whiskey
  • ¼ C whole milk
  • For Vanilla Frosting (to decorate lines on footballs)
  • 1 C unsalted butter
  • 4 C confectioners’ sugar, sifted
  • 2 TSP vanilla
  • 2-4 TSP whole milk
  • Pinch of sea salt

