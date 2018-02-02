Chicopee police investigating armed carjacking

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are investigating after a man was hurt in an alleged armed carjacking Thursday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a man walked into 482 Springfield Street with an apparent head injury just before midnight Thursday. When officers got there, Wilk said the man told them two individuals approached him near his home on Springfield Street, pointed a gun at him, and struck him in the head before stealing his car.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a head injury. The stolen vehicle is a grey Toyota Venza with Massachusetts plates 5MRR20.

If you have any information or if you think you have seen the vehicle, call Chicopee police at 413-594-1740.