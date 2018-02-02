Chicopee man facing drug charges after police seize 200+ bags of heroin

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is facing drug charges Friday night after police say he has been selling heroin to an undercover officer for the past couple of weeks.

Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department told 22News 21-year-old Joseph Martinez is facing charges including three counts of distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin and resisting arrest.

Officer Wilk explained that Martinez was arrested after he delivered 100 bags of heroin to an undercover cop on Grove Street around 12:40 p.m.

After several attempts to run away from officers after spotting them, Martinez ran on to Pine Street and slipped on ice. Wilk said Martinez fell and slid across the street, into one of the unmarked police cars.

A search warrant was also issued for his home on West Main Street after his arrest on Pine Street. That is where officers found 200 more bags of heroin.

Officer Wilk said Martinez is currently being held on $100 bail.