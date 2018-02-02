Beer-cheese dip and veggie chips

We’re helping New Englanders combine their two favorite things: cheese and local beer. Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, showed us how to make a beer-cheese dip – and some homemade vegetable chips to go with it.
Beer-Cheese Dip
Ingredients:
- 3 tbs. unsalted butter
- 3 tbs. unbleached flour
- 1 cup beer, (I used Dead Nuts from Iron Duke Brewery or your favorite I.P.A)
- ½ cup milk (don’t use skim milk.)
- 8 oz. cheddar cheese, shredded
- 8 oz. colby or monterey jack cheese, shredded
- 2 oz. cream cheese
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- ½ tsp. cayenne pepper
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan over medium heat add in the butter, once the butter is melted whisk in the flour to create a roux.
- It will look like wet sand, keep whisking for about a minute to cook the flour. Once the flour is cooked whisk in the beer. (Note: If you have a gas stove take it off the heat to pour in the beer for safety.)
- When the beer has reduced by half, add the milk and keep stirring. You will see the sauce thicken up very quickly.
- When the beer sauce is at your desired thickness, turn off the heat and add in the cheese and spices.
- Keep stirring until all the cheese has melted. Serve with favorite chips.
Homemade Veggie Chips
Ingredients:
- 1 sweet potato, scrubbed
- 2 small beets, scrubbed
- Olive oil
- Sea salt
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 300ᵒ. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Using a mandolin, slice washed sweet potatoes and beets into ¼ inch thick slices.
- If you don’t have a mandolin you can use a sharp knife. Lay the slices of chips in between two layers of paper towels to help
get out some of the moisture.
- Lightly brush the chips with olive oil in one layer on the baking sheet.
- Bake for 18-20 minutes and then check on them. Some of the smaller pieces may be done, remove from baking sheet. Before placing the chips back in the oven turn them over and bake for another 5 minutes.
- Continue doing this until all the chips are crisp.
- Serve immediately with a dash of sea salt.