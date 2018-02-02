Alstyle recalls infant bodysuits due to choking hazard

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Alstyle is recalling certain infant bodysuits because of a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a consumer reported an incident where the snaps at the crotch of the bodysuit detached, causing a choking hazard for young children. CPSC said there were no injuries resulting from the reported incident.

The recalled product was sold at Wholesale and screen printers nationwide and was also available at the company’s website from August 2015 through September 2017.

Consumers should stop using the recalled bodysuits and contact Alstyle for a $10 gift card per bodysuit returned.

Anyone who has questions regarding the recall can contact AIstyle at 877-562-1499 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website for more information.

