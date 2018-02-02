2 people facing drug charges after police raid heroin production center on State St.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are in police custody Friday night after police say they broke up a heroin distribution and manufacturing center on State Street.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News narcotics officers arrested Israel Silva-Guzman and Angelie Cabrera after seizing 61 raw grams and 141 bags of heroin, an undisclosed amount of money and cocaine, at 691 State Street.

Walsh said the two are being charged with heroin trafficking, possession of a Class A and B drug with intent to sell, possession of ammunition, and possession of drugs in a drug free school zone.

No further information was available.