WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Twelve people are without a home following an early morning fire in Westfield.

Westfield Deputy Fire Chief Mark Devine told 22News that the fire started on the third floor of a house on Kellogg Street, just after 3:00 A.M.

The American Red Cross is assisting the people who live there.

No one was hurt in the fire, and firefighters are still looking into the cause.