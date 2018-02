MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA (WBRE) – Ten homes were damaged in a fire overnight. Flames could be seen shooting from the area of North Hickory Street in Mount Carmel just after 11 last night.

Five duplexes were involved. Firefighters evacuated residents from the immediate area. Crews had to use ladders to cut hole sin the top of several of the structures. Temperatures were around freezing at the time causing some slick conditions for those responding.