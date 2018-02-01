UMass Amherst puts policies in place on campus for the Super Bowl

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – As the Patriots get ready for Super Bowl 52, UMass Amherst is also preparing.

After the pandemonium of the infamous Blarney blowout, UMass, Amherst created several policies and procedures to control and disperse large crowds.

Chris Isuuci, a UMass sophomore, told 22News, “Well if we win, there’s probably going to be some opportunities to have some fun around here. If we lose, I don’t know, it might get a little crazy.”

And that’s exactly what UMass wants to avoid. After Sunday’s Super Bowl, regardless of who wins, UMass will be making sure students behave themselves.

Last year, after the Patriots won their fifth championship, a mob of 3,000 students celebrated the victory in the southwest residential complex. Two windows were broken, two people hurt, but no arrests.

“It was crazy! People were climbing on the poles and like having fun. It was awesome,” said Helen Lam, a sophomore at UMass.

Pats fans at UMass told 22News its the “passion and pride” that gets them all riled up, but UMass officials are telling them, to tone it down.

UMass is encouraging students to celebrate respectfully.

Ed Blaguszewski, UMass spokesperson told 22News, “Police are prepared, as needed, to come out and let people know its time to stop the celebration and to go home. They’ll do that in a good and professional way.”

UMass has implemented enhanced visitation policies. Students can sign in up to four guests, but those guests must live in the same residential area. No outside guests will be allowed.

“Go hard or go home, everyday. He’s the best to ever, so everyone here supports the pats and wants them to win. So, that’s pretty cool,” said Kyle McCarthy, a UMass student.

For students looking to celebrate with a lot of people, UMass is holding viewing parties at the Student Union building and in most residential lounge areas.